Public help sought in solving $150,000 heist

Authorities are hoping that someone can help them solve a residential burglary in Encinitas last year that saw the theft of items worth a total of more than $150,000.

The reward has been increased to up to $5,000, Crime Stoppers said in a news release Jan. 25.

The break-in happened Aug. 4, when a thief or thieves got in to a home on Rancho Santa Fe Drive in the area of 9th Street by removing the screen from an open window, Crime Stoppers said.

The stolen items include jewelry, name-brand handbags and sunglasses, and clothing, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers said the reward in the case has been increased to up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to a felony arrest. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000, and the family is offering an additional $4,000.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the North Coastal Sheriff’s station at (760) 966-3500.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or going to sdcrimestoppers.org.

--Teri Figueroa is a writer for The San Diego Union-Tribune