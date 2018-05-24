Encinitas City Council approves animal services contract with San Diego Humane Society

The Encinitas City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract with San Diego Humane Society for animal control services, beginning July 1, according to a San Diego Humane Society news release.

San Diego Humane Society will provide shelter and care of animals, law enforcement patrol seven days a week, including the beach, a desk at city hall to conduct local field service duties and community engagement services, the news release stated.

“We are honored to receive the city council’s vote of confidence in our ability to provide high-level services to the animals and families of Encinitas,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “Encinitas along with five other cities have approved contracting San Diego Humane Society, making this the biggest milestone in our 138-year history. We’re ready to enhance services for people and animals by adding programs like advanced veterinary care, behavior modification and emergency medical support.

With these contracts in place, San Diego Humane Society is able to make it easier for lost pets to be reunited with their families by expanding hours of services and coverage, and creating a safety-net for pet families.

A year ago March, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors announced it would no longer offer animal services to six contract cities: Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach. The current contract terms will expire on June 30. San Diego Humane Society was the only organization to respond to manage these cities more than 20,000 homeless animals, according to the news release.