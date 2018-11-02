Pedestrian killed near busy intersection in Encinitas

A 54-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed Thursday night, Nov. 1, near a busy intersection in Encinitas, sheriff’s officials said.
It happened a little before 6:40 p.m. on Mountain Vista Drive just east of El Camino Real, sheriff’s Sgt. Luis Chavez said. The intersection there is surrounded by restaurants, banks, fast food eateries and other businesses.
The victim was crossing Mountain Vista Drive when she was struck by an eastbound Toyota Corolla, Chavez said. Emergency responders attempted to save her life, but she died at the scene.
Her name was not released.
The Corolla’s driver remained at the scene, was questioned by deputies and released, Lt. Karla Menzies said. Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the deadly collision.
A crash reconstruction team from the sheriff’s department was helping deputies from the North Coastal substation to investigate the crash.
--Alex Riggins is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune