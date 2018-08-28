Shooting shatters window of 7-Eleven in Encinitas

A Monday, Aug. 27, shooting at a 7-Eleven in Encinitas left a window shattered, and drug and gang detectives are investigating the incident, a sheriff’s official said Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The incident happened at the convenience store on Santa Fe Drive about 11:23 p.m

Witnesses said at least one person fired two shots into the front window and then fled in a dark-colored, two-door sedan, Sgt. Darrell McNeal said.

The car was last seen headed north on Interstate 5.

It’s not clear how many people took part in the shooting, and a description of a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.