Man hospitalized after being hit by Amtrak train in Encinitas

A man lying on railroad tracks was struck by an Amtrak train Friday, July 13 and hospitalized. San Diego County Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a train versus pedestrian collision at 7:20 p.m. July 13, along the tracks in the 1400 block of North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, according to Deputy Jason Burk with the Sheriff's Department.

A southbound Amtrak train was traveling at speeds of approximately 60 to 65 mph when the engineer spotted a man lying on the tracks, Burk said. The engineer sounded the train's horn and the man slowly attempted to get off the tracks. The train began emergency braking, but was not able to stop before striking the victim, said Burk.

He was taken to a hospital then life flighted to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment of his injuries, he said. The man's condition was not released.