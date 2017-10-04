Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Oct. 6)

Moonlight Beach Bash

Moonlight Beach Bash, Encinitas’s coolest beach party of the year, hits the sand on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m. Free. All are welcome. Moonlight Beach Bash brings together art, music, dance, food, fun and beach culture, all the ingredients to have an awesome time at Encinitas’ most popular tourist destination, Moonlight Beach.

For more information, visit EncinitasParksandRec.com, call 760-633-2740 or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.

Olivenhain Oktoberfest

The annual Olivenhain Oktoberfest will take place Oct. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Olivenhain Meeting Hall on the corner of Rancho Santa Fe Road and Seventh Street.

Entertainment includes a Bavarian-style oompah band for music, along with a great selection of craft beers and a delicious menu of traditional foods. Tickets range from $5 to $30, depending on what is included. For more information, email events@olivenhain.org.

Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad

The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This free, juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftsmen offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.

Complementing the art show, the event will also feature a wine garden with a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available for purchase. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival including the Clay Colton Band, The Mar Del Boys and The Jazz Pigs.

The Forum Carlsbad is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com or ArtRhythmAndWineFestival.com. 760-479-0166

Battle of the Bands benefit concert

Breaking Chains, a high school Battle of the Bands benefit concert, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the San Dieguito Academy gym. $5 at the door.

A portion of the proceeds go to organizations that fight human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

San Diego Folk Heritage concert

San Diego Folk Heritage will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a concert Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut Avenue, in Carlsbad.

This show will feature Berkley Hart, Lady Rogo, Trails and Rails, and storyteller Marilyn McPhie, acknowledging the hundreds of concerts and dances, and scores of festivals put on by the organization over three decades. The cost ranges from $15 to $18.

For more information, visit sdfolkheritage.org.

Mary Fleener lecture

Mary Fleener, an alternative comics artist, writer and musician who lives in Encinitas, will discuss her development as an artist, with the focus on her latest work in progress, a graphic novel about the San Elijo Lagoon told from the point of view of its wildlife on Oct. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201.

For more information about this free presentation, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

The Hutchins Consort: All Roads Lead to Romany

The Hutchins Consort presents music of and inspired by the Romanian People on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, 890 Balour Drive. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xcdu0g.

Skate Rising

This free skate clinic for girls age 4 to 18 will take place Oct. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park Skate Plaza, 425 Santa Fe Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xctQuu.

Half-price book sale

The Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, will host a half-price book sale Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thousands of books will be prices from 25 cents to $1.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2wtsp6H.

City of Encinitas Districting Workshop

In an effort to provide additional information about the district process and to provide instruction on mapping tools, the city will host an informal open house Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cardiff Elementary School, 888 Montgomery Ave.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2xXglhy.

Orchid clinic and sale

Four great education sessions will impart valuable, easy to use information on how to select, grow and care for orchids on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2g65U1D.

Healing arts class

This class on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m., as well as Oct. 10 and 24 at 4p.m., focuses on people recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges at Scripps Hospital in the brain injury treatment room, 354 Santa Fe Drive.

Enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator Denise McMurtrie.

For more information and to register, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.

Chofit Group of Hadassah

Join the Chofit Group of Hadassah at 7 p.m. for its Oct. 18 meeting when Ken Kruger discusses “How Health Helps the Mind.” Kruger was an All American and taught nutrition, health and exercise at the University of Southern California for over 20 years. He was also a U.S. and Swiss national team nutritionist. The meeting is being held at a private home. Please RSVP by Oct. 16 at joyce.gerber@cox.net for the address and directions. Light refreshments will be served.

Gather handmade market

This market will feature local artists, opportunity drawings, contests, bubbles, music, butterfly art activities and hula hoops on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the San Dieguito High School Academy Parking Lot, 800 Santa Fe Drive. The event will benefit the Monarch School, a San Diego charity that helps children impacted by homelessness.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fKVrvt.

Families Make History: Stained glass lanterns

Learn to re-create antique lanterns using glass jars, permanent markers and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Taste of Carlsbad Village