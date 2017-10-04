Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Oct. 6)

Moonlight Beach Bash
Moonlight Beach Bash, Encinitas’s coolest beach party of the year, hits the sand on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m. Free. All are welcome. Moonlight Beach Bash brings together art, music, dance, food, fun and beach culture, all the ingredients to have an awesome time at Encinitas’ most popular tourist destination, Moonlight Beach.
For more information, visit EncinitasParksandRec.com, call 760-633-2740 or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.
Olivenhain Oktoberfest
The annual Olivenhain Oktoberfest will take place Oct. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Olivenhain Meeting Hall on the corner of Rancho Santa Fe Road and Seventh Street.
Entertainment includes a Bavarian-style oompah band for music, along with a great selection of craft beers and a delicious menu of traditional foods. Tickets range from $5 to $30, depending on what is included. For more information, email events@olivenhain.org.
Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad
The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This free, juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftsmen offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.
Complementing the art show, the event will also feature a wine garden with a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available for purchase. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival including the Clay Colton Band, The Mar Del Boys and The Jazz Pigs.
The Forum Carlsbad is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com or ArtRhythmAndWineFestival.com. 760-479-0166
Battle of the Bands benefit concert
Breaking Chains, a high school Battle of the Bands benefit concert, will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the San Dieguito Academy gym. $5 at the door.
A portion of the proceeds go to organizations that fight human trafficking and modern-day slavery.
San Diego Folk Heritage concert
San Diego Folk Heritage will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a concert Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut Avenue, in Carlsbad.
This show will feature Berkley Hart, Lady Rogo, Trails and Rails, and storyteller Marilyn McPhie, acknowledging the hundreds of concerts and dances, and scores of festivals put on by the organization over three decades. The cost ranges from $15 to $18.
For more information, visit sdfolkheritage.org.
Mary Fleener lecture
Mary Fleener, an alternative comics artist, writer and musician who lives in Encinitas, will discuss her development as an artist, with the focus on her latest work in progress, a graphic novel about the San Elijo Lagoon told from the point of view of its wildlife on Oct. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201.
For more information about this free presentation, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.
The Hutchins Consort: All Roads Lead to Romany
The Hutchins Consort presents music of and inspired by the Romanian People on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church, 890 Balour Drive. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xcdu0g.
Skate Rising
This free skate clinic for girls age 4 to 18 will take place Oct. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park Skate Plaza, 425 Santa Fe Drive.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xctQuu.
Half-price book sale
The Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, will host a half-price book sale Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thousands of books will be prices from 25 cents to $1.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2wtsp6H.
City of Encinitas Districting Workshop
In an effort to provide additional information about the district process and to provide instruction on mapping tools, the city will host an informal open house Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cardiff Elementary School, 888 Montgomery Ave.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2xXglhy.
Orchid clinic and sale
Four great education sessions will impart valuable, easy to use information on how to select, grow and care for orchids on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2g65U1D.
Healing arts class
This class on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m., as well as Oct. 10 and 24 at 4p.m., focuses on people recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges at Scripps Hospital in the brain injury treatment room, 354 Santa Fe Drive.
Enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator Denise McMurtrie.
For more information and to register, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.
Chofit Group of Hadassah
Join the Chofit Group of Hadassah at 7 p.m. for its Oct. 18 meeting when Ken Kruger discusses “How Health Helps the Mind.” Kruger was an All American and taught nutrition, health and exercise at the University of Southern California for over 20 years. He was also a U.S. and Swiss national team nutritionist. The meeting is being held at a private home. Please RSVP by Oct. 16 at joyce.gerber@cox.net for the address and directions. Light refreshments will be served.
Gather handmade market
This market will feature local artists, opportunity drawings, contests, bubbles, music, butterfly art activities and hula hoops on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the San Dieguito High School Academy Parking Lot, 800 Santa Fe Drive. The event will benefit the Monarch School, a San Diego charity that helps children impacted by homelessness.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fKVrvt.
Families Make History: Stained glass lanterns
Learn to re-create antique lanterns using glass jars, permanent markers and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.
Taste of Carlsbad Village
The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) presents a night of food, fun and friends at the Taste of Carlsbad Village on Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Carlsbad Village. The event will feature more than 25 local restaurants with either sweet or savory signature dishes, and 10 sip stops serving local craft beer and wines. Non-alcoholic options such as Kombucha, cold-brewed coffee and more will also be available.
Tickets can be purchased, in advance, online at www.carlsbad-village.com or by contacting Christine Davis at (760) 644-2121. Tickets will be available the night of the event at the CVA office at the Carlsbad Visitor Center located at 400 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad.Tickets might sell out, so advance registration is highly recommended.
Scott Kelby’s 10th Annual World Wide Photo Walk
Explore the historic 101 Corridor, including La Paloma Theatre, Meditation Gardens, Swami’s Park, and the quirky shops and cafes of this iconic beach town on Oct. 7 at 12:45 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The tour will begin and end at Encinitas Library and includes a brief introduction before the walk.
For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/2ykm7e5.
El Camino Quilt Guild meeting
The El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at its new location at Veterans Administration of North County, 1617 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058. Doors open at 9 a.m.
The October meeting includes the always popular Silent Auction. There will be beautiful fabric and all sorts of treasures for you to bid on. If you are a visitor, there will be no charge for you to join this event. There is no workshop this month.
Performing arts for teens and adults with autism
Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) offers its improvisational theatre, choreographed dance and group singing workshops Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at 535 Encinitas Boulevard.
The cost is $20 per session, with scholarships available.
For more information, call 760-815-8512.
North Coast Symphony Orchestra: ‘Chills and Thrills’
The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Chills and Thrills” on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas, 92024. Among other eerie selections, the concert will include: Berlioz’ “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath” from the “Symphonie Fantastique,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from ‘Peer Gynt Suite No.1.” Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.
Sukhot Harvest Festival
Bring your family and friends to this event inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to mark the end of summer harvest on Oct. 8 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road. An $18 donation is suggested.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2fMhBxv.
‘Real Talk’ about Israel, the BDS movement
T.E.A.M. (Training and Education about the Middle East) and StandWithUs San Diego will co-host “Real Talk” with Dr. Michael Harris at the Encinitas Public Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
Real Talk is about Israel, the BDS movement, and what’s happening today on college campuses. Dr. Harris was one of the founders of the San Francisco Voice for Israel, which became the S.F. StandWithUs chapter, and like T.E.A.M., educates and counters mis-statements about Israel. He is the author of a best-selling book, Winning a Debate with an Israel-Hater. The books will be available for purchase and signing. There is no charge, but RSVP to teamisrael@gmail.com.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: Dunkirk, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.
‘Masterpieces from Latin America, Perez Simon Collection’
Speaker Beatriz Barraza, docent at the San Diego Museum of Art, will present an overview of Latin American art from the late 19th century to the late 20th century Monday, Oct. 16, including works by Mexican modernists Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Rufino Tamayo, and the Colombian Fernando Botero. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.
Off Track Gallery Reception
The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, featuring artwork produced by TERI students. The reception will be held on Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m.
TERI Inc. is a Southern California nonprofit founded in 1980 serving over 650 children and adults with developmental and/or learning disabilities, and their families. Based in San Diego, TERI has more than 17 unique programs and services and 450 professional and paraprofessional staff providing educational, social, and vocational opportunities in a positive, supportive environment. Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636,pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.
Del Mar International Horse Show
The Del Mar International Horse Show returns to Del Mar from Oct. 11- Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders. Visit jumpdelmar.com
Casa De Amparo benefit
A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff.
All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/holidayfashionshow
Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show
Get ready to discover a treasure trove of arts and crafts by the sea when the Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 13-15, featuring 24,000 handmade originals from hundreds of artists.
As the west coast’s largest and most prestigious indoor showcase, the Harvest Festival creates a mega shopping experience for all ages with live entertainment, strolling performers, demonstrations, contests, and an interactive Kidzone. Visit harvestfestival.com
‘Civic Engagement’ at AAUW event
Mary Thompson and Martha Cox, well-known League of Women Voters presenters on civil discourse, will discuss Civic Engagement at the October meeting of the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia branch, on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. This may be one of the most valuable talks you attend this year as we all strive to discuss issues in a nonpartisan, civil manner with others of differing beliefs. The public is welcome to attend this free discussion held at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitis.
Visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or meetup.com/aauwdml
Jewelry Career Fair and Open House
GIA’s (Gemological Institute of America) annual Jewelry Career Fair and Open House will take place Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Institute’s world headquarters in Carlsbad. Visit gia.edu/career-fair
Restaurants raise funds for breast cancer services
Susan G. Komen San Diego (Komen San Diego), the County’s largest funder of free breast cancer services and support, will hold its Fifth Annual Dine Out for the Cure on Thursday, Oct. 12. The community fundraiser will take place at numerous restaurants, bakeries, and coffeehouses across San Diego County. Each restaurant will donate 10 to 25 percent of their sales to support breast health education, breast cancer research, free mammograms, transportation, financial assistance and more. Komen San Diego hopes to raise $35,000 this year, which would equate to providing 105,000 warm meals delivered to local breast cancer patients and their families.