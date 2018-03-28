SDUHSD names SDA's George Stimson 2018 Teacher of the Year

George Stimson Courtesy

The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) has named George Stimson as its 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Stimson began teaching in 1983 at San Dieguito High School and was a member of the planning team that helped transform San Dieguito High School into San Dieguito High School Academy (SDA) in 1996. Stimson teaches physics and AP Physics and previously taught social science classes such as AP European history. He is also one of the Robotics Team Paradox 2102 advisers and mentors.

Ryan Cardenas, SDA teacher and Class of 2010 alumnus, says: “He's the reason I am a physicist. With undying enthusiasm and unparalleled love for his students, George has always been at the heart of what makes this place ‘so SDA.’ So many lives have been changed for the better because of him and his dedication to this school. What a legacy!”

Stimson stands out with his trademark beret and bright smile, dressed in his red and gold robotics team colors. Senior Wayde Gilliam says, “I’ve never met someone more excited and passionate to see his students push themselves beyond what they thought they were capable of achieving, whether it’s in AP Physics or in the final matches at the San Diego Robotics Competition, and to reach the impossible. I’m very fortunate to have worked alongside Mr. George Stimson.”

Sophomore Katharina Knorek says, “Mr. Stimson is an extremely dedicated mentor on robotics who has helped the program grow into an amazing and fun experience.”

Stimson is grateful to have had the opportunity to be a small part of the tradition, experience and story that is San Dieguito. He has been called genuine, passionate and dedicated.

Stimson says, “Becoming a teacher was not an accident.” His father was an engineer, a movie script writer, and a textbook writer. “I grew up in a household that was steeped in the oral tradition. It was a tradition of stories and storytelling. Education was embedded in the stories we heard and the pictures these stories painted.”

Stimson states, “Experience has shown that students will willingly work above and beyond expectations when they believe that the teacher not only cares for them, but is also willing to show up for them.”

Principal Adam Camacho says, “Mr. Stimson is an amazing educator and represents to our learning community what SDA truly means. His love, dedication, and positive influence to SDA and its students over the years will be the legacy he will proudly leave behind.”