Lost Abbey's Hoppy Wheat brew supports Cardiff 101 Main Street

This summer Port Brewing Co. / The Lost Abbey has taken its dedication for the Cardiff–by–the–Sea community to a new level. Lost Abbey’s The Confessional, which has been a generous supporter of Cardiff 101 Main Street since its opening in 2015, created a special new brew called Cardiff 101 Hoppy Wheat. The beer is dedicated to Cardiff 101 Main Street and a portion of its proceeds will go directly back to the organization and projects that enhance the well-being of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community.

“We envisioned a beer for Cardiff to be a Hoppy Wheat from the beginning,” said Adam Martinez, director of media and marketing for The Lost Abbey. “So for this batch, we brewed just that! Using Comet and Mosaic hops, the goal was creating a lighter bodied beer (5 percent abv) with just a hint of hops adding some stone fruit character while maintaining the crispness of the Wheat Ale.”

Since joining the community, Lost Abbey has served as strong partners and donors at numerous Cardiff 101 Main Street events such as Taste of Cardiff, Dog Days of Summer, Cardiff Surf Classic, C101 Happy Hours, and beach and parkway cleanups.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have a Lost Abbey beer made exclusively for our local community that encompasses what Cardiff is all about. The tasting notes of this beer resemble all the great things that make up Cardiff's unique coastal culture. Not only do we have the Cardiff Kook and Seaside Market’s infamous Cardiff Crack, but now we will have the Cardiff 101 Hoppy Wheat - perfect to enjoy after a long day of surf and sun. We finally have a beer with a little bit of Cardiff in every bottle,” said Joshua Lichtman, vice president of Cardiff 101 Main Street. “We raise our glasses to Lost Abbey for their commitment to this community."

The Cardiff 101 Hoppy Wheat can be found on tap at The Confessional, The Bier Garden of Encinitas and Cardiff Beach Bar at Tower 13, Encinitas Fish Shop, Best Pizza & Brew Cardiff, and D Street Bar & Grill. Limited edition Cardiff 101 stemware is also available for purchase at Lost Abbey.

For more information: visit lostabbey.com or cardiff101.com