Motorcyclist dies after smashing into sheriff's patrol vehicle in Encinitas

A motorcyclist died after slamming into a deputy’s patrol vehicle in Encinitas on Sunday, June 24, a sheriff’s official said.

Witnesses reported the crash on South Coast Highway 101 south of Encinitas Boulevard about 11:40 a.m., sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said.

The rider died before he could be taken to the hospital. No deputies were hurt.

No additional details were released about the crash, which remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed or has information about this collision, please contact Deputy Arnold at 760-691-9770.

