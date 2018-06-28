Motorcyclist killed in crashed identified as high school track coach

Courtesy

A motorcyclist who was killed after colliding with a sheriff’s vehicle in Encinitas on Sunday, June 24, has been identified as Valhalla High School cross country coach Carter Yarborough.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, Yarborough, 48, was riding northbound at a high speed on South Coast Highway north of C Street when he struck a southbound sheriff’s vehicle that entered his lane after turning left.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The motorcycle struck the rear passenger side door of the deputy's car, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Amber Baggs said.

No officers were injured in the crash, but Yarborough died at the scene.

NBC News San Diego reported that students at Valhalla High gathered at the school Wednesday, June 27, to remember Yarborough, who coached at the school for 15 years.

A memorial mile run in his honor reportedly has been scheduled at the school for 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, and the community is invited to attend.