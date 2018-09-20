Encinitas Oktoberfest brings fun for the whole family on Sept. 30

The 23rd Annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real.

The event will feature Al Wehrle’s Alpine Quintet dressed in genuine Bavarian “Tracht”, the Gemuetlichkeit Alpine dancers and a street craft faire featuring approximately 200 vendors, including artisans with unusual arts and craft items. The family food and refreshment tent will be serving authentic German food and beers like Paulaner Oktoberfest, the favorite beer at the Munich Oktoberfest.

Guests enjoy Encinitas Oktoberfest! Courtesy

The family fun zone will feature children’s rides, games and a climbing wall. A ceremonial parade will be held at 12 p.m. Doing the Chicken Dance is also strongly encouraged.

The “Keepin’ It Local” Craft Beer Garden will also return this year, highlighting local San Diego craft breweries and their own unique spins on Oktoberfest. This year the Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ballast Point, Burgeon Beer, The lost Abbey, Papa Marces Cerveceria, Modern Times, AleSmith and 3 Punk Ales. Taste of Poland will be serving food in the 21+ beer garden that will be located at the east end of Mountain View near the shuttle drop off. Beer starts pourin’ at 11 a.m.

Encinitas’ German roots go back to one of its five communities: the northeastern colony of Olivenhain, which was founded in 1884 by German farmers. The Encinitas Oktoberfest coincides with the Deutschland start of Oktoberfest in mid-September.