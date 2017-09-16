Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Encinitas

A female pedestrian died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle Sept. 15 at an intersection in Encinitas, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s North Coastal Station, Traffic Division responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision Sept. 15 at approximately 6:05 p.m., according to the news release The collision occurred at the intersection of Encinitas Blvd. and Balour Drive, in the city of Encinitas.

A 61-year-old Hispanic female was walking in the crosswalk, across Encinitas Blvd. A vehicle yielded to the pedestrian female, but a second vehicle drove around the yielded car, and continued through the intersection, striking the female pedestrian, knocking her to the ground. The pedestrian was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital - La Jolla for her life-threatening injuries. The female pedestrian later succumbed to her injuries.

The female driver remained at the scene, and alcohol was not a factor in this collision. This investigation is ongoing by the San Diego County Sheriff’s North Coastal Station, Traffic Division. Anyone with information about this collision can call the North Coastal Traffic Division at (760) 966- 3512.