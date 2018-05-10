Pedestrian killed when struck by train in Encinitas

On May 10, at about 12:27 a.m., deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to an Amtrak train vs. pedestrian collision, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's Department news release. The collision occurred on the railroad tracks at the 900 block of North Vulcan Avenue in the City of Encinitas.
A southbound Amtrak Train was traveling approximately 78 miles per hour when the train operator observed a female seated on the railroad tracks. The train went into emergency braking but was unable to stop in time and fatally struck the female, the news release reported.
Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff Department’s nonemergency line at (858) 565-5200.