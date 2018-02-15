Students from The Rhoades School win Southern California Regional Future City Competition

Students Anusha Chatha, Bhadra Rupesh, Cameron Do and Luke Palmer from The Rhoades School in Encinitas recently won the 2018 Future City Southern California Regional Competition, which challenges student teams to design and build a city that offers solutions to real-world problems using STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills.
The team’s city design also qualified them to advance to the 2018 Future City Competition Finals, which will take place on Feb. 20 in Washington, D.C. The winning team, named “The Imaginators,” competed against 26 other teams throughout the region. Among them were two additional teams from The Rhoades School, “The Ducks” and “DesignWorks,” which also won awards for Best Futuristic City and The People’s Choice.
This year, the Future City Competition theme was “The Age-Friendly City,” challenging students to design urban environments that keep older adults active, engaged and independent. To prepare for the competition, students presented their model cities, as well as other innovative projects, to family, friends and judges at The Rhoades School’s annual STEM Fair and Future City Expo.