Sheriff: Armed suspect threatens to shoot man in Encinitas

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who they say threatened to rob or shoot a man in Encinitas on the morning of May 18.
Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station responded to the 3400 block of Fortuna Ranch Road at 10:41 a.m. regarding a man with a rifle, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
The reporting party told deputies that the suspect threatened to rob or shoot him. The victim then ran from his home to a neighbor's house and called 911. He lost sight of the suspect, who he described as a black man, between five-foot-eight-inches and five-foot-10-inches tall and 160 pounds.
Responding deputies conducted an exhaustive search for the suspect, including utilizing a sheriff's canine to search the victim's property and the surrounding area. The suspect was not located and it is not known if he fled on foot or in a vehicle. Detectives at the North Coastal Sheriff's Station are conducting the ongoing investigation.