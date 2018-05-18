Sheriff: Armed suspect threatens to shoot man in Encinitas

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who they say threatened to rob or shoot a man in Encinitas on the morning of May 18.

Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station responded to the 3400 block of Fortuna Ranch Road at 10:41 a.m. regarding a man with a rifle, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

The reporting party told deputies that the suspect threatened to rob or shoot him. The victim then ran from his home to a neighbor's house and called 911. He lost sight of the suspect, who he described as a black man, between five-foot-eight-inches and five-foot-10-inches tall and 160 pounds.