Saint Archer opens tasting room in Encinitas

The new Saint Archer Brewing Company tasting room is now open on Highway 101 in Encinitas. The new 1,200 square foot tasting room will feature 30 taps offering their core beer selections and specialty brews not available in stores.

With Saint Archer’s ties to surf culture, a tasting room in Encinitas was a natural choice and a destination they had long set their sights on, according to Adam Warren, director of marketing.

The bar at the new Saint Archer in Encinitas. Karen Billing

“We lucked out on being able to be in Encinitas, in a great historic building in a location that is the perfect fit for us,” Warren said of the stretch of Highway 101 home to Surfy Surfy, Coffee Coffee and The Regal Seagull.

Smaller and more intimate than Saint Archer’s 57,000 square foot brewery and tasting room in Miramar, the satellite tasting room has allowed Saint Archer to create the “experiential” location they had always desired, one that embodies the brand’s emphasis on the active lifestyle, art and all things local, paired with well-crafted brews.

“This really for us is about showing our heartbeat,” Warren said.

Saint Archer was founded in 2013 by a group of professional skate and surf boarding friends looking to show their passion, dedication and love for craft beer. They brought on talented brewers early on to stoke the process, creating “The Core Four” flavors: the White Ale, Blonde Ale, Pale Ale and Mosaic IPA.

Inside the new Saint Archer. Karen Billing

After just two years in operation, the brewery was purchased by MillerCoors in 2015.

With Encinitas, designer Kylie Carnes helped create the modern look and feel of the new tasting room—clean and simple while still “making sure we have a pulse” Warren said. Metal chairs belly up to a tile and glossy concrete bar and a gallery wall features the black and white surf and skate photography of brand ambassador photographers Mike Blabac and Tod Glasser. Accordion-style windows open up to Highway 101 and the wood benches that line the wall can be moved to serve as seating for film screenings.

The bar is made the centerpiece, framed by a custom-wood ceiling and wall framing and globe lighting.

“The focus is the beer,” Warren said.

With 30 taps, they will always pour “The Core Four” as well as a variety of selections like the Coffee Cream Porter, Mexican Lager, Mango Sour and Blackberry Gose. The tasting room will also serve up Saint Archer’s limited edition Tusk & Grain barrel-aged specialties like Bourbon Barrel Aged Coconut Stout (13.4 percent ABV) and a Belgian Quad with spices (13 percent).

Warren said Saint Archer took special care to pay homage to the building’s roots—in the 1930’s it was Roy’s Market, owned by local Gerard Roy. Warren said they learned a lot about Roy from his daughter, Carolyn Cope, the president of the Encinitas Historical Society—including the fact that Roy was once known locally as “The Man from Mars”, motoring down the 101 on rocket-powered skates he invited.

Saint Archer's historical location was once Roy's Market. Karen Billling

The back corner of the brewery will be devoted to “Roy’s Market” where they will sell Saint Archer merchandise as well as other items from local artisans and artists, everything from music to pickled radishes. A photo of the old market in its heyday as well as a photo of Roy in his helmet and skates currently grace the space.

In the coming months, the tasting room will host art shows and screenings and will also be partnering with non-profit organizations including SurfAid, Pink Boots Society and more.