Encinitas Educational Foundation and Sullivan Solar Power to hold educational solar seminar May 24

Encinitas Educational Foundation and Sullivan Solar Power recently announced a solar program partnership that will positively impact the Encinitas and Carlsbad communities through education, monetary support and the expansion of clean energy adoption. As a part of the partnership, Sullivan Solar Power will donate $500 per household that installs solar with the company through the program, with the goal of generating $500,000 in cash donations to the Encinitas Educational Foundation.

The first partnership event is the Flora Vista Solar Experience, an educational solar seminar and electric vehicle showcase for Encinitas Union School District and Encinitas Educational Foundation staff, parents and community members. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Flora Vista Elementary School in Encinitas, and will include presentations by local nonprofits, Center for Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Campaign, as well as Sullivan Solar Power’s certified energy practitioners.

“The Flora Vista Solar Experience is an excellent opportunity to learn how rooftop solar can work for you, while supporting our local schools and students,” said Jay Bell, president of the Encinitas Educational Foundation, “We are excited to be launching the first of many events with Sullivan Solar Power to better our community for our children and grandchildren.”

The educational solar series was launched in response to a growing demand for independent and accurate facts about solar power for homeowners. These solar experiences are designed to provide attendees the facts and a better understanding of solar technology, battery storage and integration, available incentives, financing options and societal benefits of solar.

To learn more about the Encinitas Educational Foundation partnership or to RSVP for the Flora Vista Solar Experience, visit www.eefsolarexperience.org. --Submitted press release