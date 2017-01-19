Encinitas residents encouraged to prepare for powerful storms

The National Weather Service is warning that a series of powerful Pacific storms will bring heavy rainfall to Encinitas and the surrounding region now through early next week. It’s expected that five-day rainfall totals will be substantial, ranging from several inches at the coast to as much as a foot along the coastal slopes. City of Encinitas crews are in the process of taking appropriate measures in preparation for potential heavy rains and strong winds. Residents are encouraged to be prepared and plan accordingly as a prolonged event of this nature has the potential to produce flooding and cause transportation issues.

The City of Encinitas has the following tips and information to help community members remain safe during the powerful storms:

*Residents living in flood prone areas should take appropriate precautions, including using sandbags to protect their property.

*Empty sandbags and sand will be available for residents’ use on a first come, first serve basis behind Fire Station 3 located at 801 Orpheus Avenue, Leucadia, CA 92024 starting Jan. 19. Sandbags can also be purchased from local vendors including Home Depot, RCP Company and Dixieline Lumber.

*Residents are encouraged to avoid the coast as a beach hazard statement is in effect from Thursday morning, Jan. 19 through late Monday night, Jan. 23.

*Check to make sure your emergency supply kit is ready. If you don’t have one, Ready.gov provides a quick checklist for creating your own at www.ready.gov/kit.

*To report street maintenance issues during rain events, call (760) 633-2850 during normal business hours (7 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and (760) 633-2922 after hours.

*For information on storms and their impact, call 211.

*For all emergencies, dial 911.

– Submitted press release