Man killed when hit by train in Leucadia

A man died when he was struck by a train in Leucadia on the afternoon of March 15, authorities said.

At about 2:45 p.m., witnesses saw a man walking onto the train tracks in the area of Leucadia Boulevard and North Coast 101, where the man was then hit by an oncoming train, according to Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Details about the man, including an approximate age, were not immediately known. Rail services in the area were closed as authorities investigated, King said.

Leucadia Boulevard between North Coast Highway 101 and North Vulcan Avenue was also closed in both directions, and drivers were instructed to choose alternate routes. King did not immediately know when train services would continue or how fast the train was going.

"Unfortunately, due to the speed of the train, our debris field is quite large," he said.