Update: Pedestrian dies from injuries sustained in alleged vehicle hit-and-run incident in Encinitas

An 87-year-old male pedestrian died Dec. 24 from injuries sustained in an alleged hit-and-run-vehicle accident that occurred Dec. 23, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's Department press release.

On Dec. 23, at about 6:04 p.m., deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Balour Drive at San Andrade Drive in Encinitas. Upon arrival the deputies discovered that a man, 87, had been crossing Balour Drive eastbound, in the marked and illuminated crosswalk, when he was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and fled the scene northbound, according to the press release.The unidentified victim was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Dec. 24.The unoccupied Dodge Ram was located shortly after the collision, at Oakcrest Park (1219 Encinitas Boulevard), about one mile from the collision scene.

According to the press release, deputies contacted and arrested suspect Alexander Vasquez, 24, as he was walking away from the vehicle. Vasquez has been booked for alleged hit-and-run causing serious injury/death and vehicular manslaughter. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, the press release stated.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.