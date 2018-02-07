Pacific Ridge robotics team goes undefeated in league play

The Pacific Ridge robotics team 4262 Ridgebots went undefeated for the second time in a row on Jan. 28 in a FIRST Lego League match at Mater Dei Catholic High School.

The group is currently the highest ranked team in the First Tech Challenge League. Each year, teams engage in a new challenge where they design, build, test, and program autonomous and driver-operated robots that must perform a series of tasks. This season, students participated in the Relic Recovery Challenge.

Robots were required to pick up foam blocks and place them in a pattern, among other tasks. They are competing in the league championships at The Grauer School on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.