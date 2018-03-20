Library offering scholarships for local graduating seniors

The Friends of Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library is accepting applications for four $1,500 scholarships for graduating local seniors through April 30 at 6 p.m.

Graduating seniors who live in any of Encinitas' five communities will be able to compete for the scholarships. Their schools are not required to be in Encinitas.

Applications must contain student-written essays of at least 500 words, letting the library know how their own library experiences affected them, as well as their reasons and plans for pursuing higher education. The applications must also include two letters of recommendation from non-family members, plus a copy of their library card, proof of residency and registration or proof of acceptance of their higher education.

Scholarship applications are available at the library, local high school counselors as well as our website, http://www.friendscardifflibrary.org. All applications must be received not later than April 30 by 6:00 p.m. at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea library.

After the evaluation by local judges, students will be notified of the results by May 24 and scholarships will be presented by the Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea library on June 6. Contact Troy Turner at 760-715-5853 or troyboyincardiff@cox.net for questions or concerns.