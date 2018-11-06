Early Encinitas results show Mayor Blakespear with significant lead

ENCINITAS — Early returns show Encinitas may have one new council member and two returning incumbents.

The council race is the city's first with district elections. The mayor’s seat remains at-large.

Races are also being held for Measure U, the city's latest attempt at a housing element, the Encinitas Union School District and the San Dieguito Union High School District.

Mayor

Catherine Blakespear Courtesy

Catherine Blakespear may be re-elected as Encinitas' mayor, early results show.

The incumbent mayor has so far earned 84.57 percent of votes, compared to challenger John Paul Elliott, who has earned 15.43 percent of votes, with 20 precincts reporting.

Blakespear, a practicing lawyer and 19-year resident who also grew up in the city, was first elected to the Encinitas City Council in 2014 and began serving her first two-year term as mayor in 2014.

During her campaign, she has prioritized helping the city pass a state-certified housing plan, easing traffic congestion and continuing the city's "Gold Standard Climate Action Plan."

“I’m so grateful to see this strong initial support from the community,” Blakespear said about an hour after the polls closed. “It’s nice to know that Encinitas voters feel the city is in a good place and that we’re on the right track. I’m very much looking forward to continuing our good work over the next two years.”

Elliott, a 40-year real estate broker, moved to the Leucadia community of Encinitas in July and ran his platform on finding solutions for true affordable housing. He was also vocal against the Leucadia Streetscape project.

District 3 (Cardiff)

Jody Hubbard Courtesy

Early returns show Jody Hubbard may unseat Mark Muir, who has served two terms on the council.

Hubbard has so far earned 53.16 percent of votes compared to Muir, who has earned 46.84 percent of votes, with six precincts reporting.

Hubbard, an Encinitas Planning Commissioner and 19-year resident, has said the city needs to do more about traffic calming and prioritizing affordable housing.

“We worked really hard on our campaign and I am cautiously optimistic that we will win,” she said about two hours after the polls closed. “I had a positive message that resonated with the residents.”

Muir, a retired fire chief and 40-year Encinitas resident, has said creating a traffic circulation element that makes the city safer for all and preserving open space were among his top priorities.

District 4 (Olivenhain)

Joe Mosca Courtesy

Early returns show Joe Mosca may be elected to his first term, following his 2017 appointment to the council.

Mosca, a four-year resident and manager at San Diego Gas & Electric Co., has so far earned 52.47 percent of votes compared to challenger Tony Brandenburg, who currently has 47.53 percent of votes, with seven precincts reporting.

Brandenburg, a 50-plus-year resident, also ran and lost in the 2016 election. He has said he wants to balance the city council, create a true affordable housing plan and have the city make modest progress without sacrificing community character or small businesses.

Measure U

Encinitas may be sending its housing plan back to the drawing board after early results indicate residents are against Measure U, the city's latest attempt at a plan for zoning for future housing.

With 20 precincts reporting, 51.45 percent of voters have so far denied the passage of the measure. 48.55 percent of voters have shown support for the plan.

The plan zones 15 sites, with 1,504 units, across Encinitas' five communities for possible future housing.

The council initially approved the plan in August, with Council member Tasha Boerner Horvath dissenting. Because of the city's Prop A — which residents passed in 2013 to allow more transparency on future zoning — the fate of the plan had to be ultimately decided by voters.

Encinitas Union School District

Early results show Marla Strich, Emily Andrade and Gregg M. Sonken as front-runners for three seats on the Encinitas Union School District Board of Trustees.

Also in the running are Christian S. Adams and Amy C. Glancy.

San Dieguito Union High School District

In the district’s first by-area election, early results show Maureen “Mo” Muir in Area 1, Melisse C. Mossy in Area 3 and Kristin Gibson in Area 5 as the front-runners for the three available seats on the San Dieguito Union High School District board.

Candidates in the running for Area 1 representing Encinitas were Amy Flicker, and Rhea A. Stewart in Area 3 representing Solana Beach, Cardiff, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas. Cheryl James-Ward and Lea Wolf also sought the seat for Area 5, which represents the south part of the district in Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch.