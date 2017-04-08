2017 SoCal State Champs: Encinitas Little League Juniors
The Encinitas Little League (ELL) 2017 Junior Division (13-14 year old) all-star team is currently 11-0, winners of the District, Section and Division tournaments and are the 2017 Southern California champion out of approximately 400 eligible Southern California Little Leagues. The team is now playing at the West Regional Tournament in San Jose, where the champions of the 13 western states will play for a spot in the Junior World Series. This is the only remaining team from San Diego left in the tournament, which started July 31 and runs through Aug. 7. The ELL Board of Directors has voted to provide $10,000 to offset the travel, lodging and other expenses the ball club will incur, but estimates another $10,000 will be needed to help this group represent ELL and Encinitas in chasing a World Series berth. For more information and to donate, visit bit.ly/2fajByK Photos on this page were taken July 29 at a team send-off event held at Oggi's in Encinitas.
Michael Bower
Copyright © 2017, Encinitas Advocate