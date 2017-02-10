Inaugural Encinitas Half Marathon to cruise coast March 26

The inaugural Encinitas Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, March 26. With a fast, flat course ideal for first-timers and elites, the race is 13.1 miles on Highway 101 passing through Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach. The coastal course has seven miles of ocean views with support stations and entertainment such as bands and DJs along the way. There will be a CLIF bar zone at miles 6 and 10 and an organic smoothie station at Ki’s at mile 9.

Registration includes a high-quality tech tee, goody bag, finisher’s medal and complimentary hot chocolate and organic granola agave oatmeal bowl at the finish. The race is capped at 6,000 runners. Register by Feb. 12 to get your name on your bib. To register or for more information, visit encinitashalfmarathon.com.