Leucadia’s Mary Loedel wins age division at 2017 World Jump Rope Championship

Mary Loedel, a Leucadia resident who will be a sophomore at San Dieguito Academy this coming year, won first place at the 2017 World Jump Rope Championship this summer.

She and her partner, Delilah Delgado, a student at The Bishop’s School, won first place in their age division for their Single Rope Pairs routine. They are members of the Coronado Speed Spinners team coached by Melinda Everett.

This is Mary’s fifth year competing in Regionals (California and Arizona) and the national competition, but her first time qualifying for and competing at the world competition.

The world competition was represented by 31 countries and 890 competitors. Mary is an ISPE (Independent Study PE) student at SDA.

— Submitted news release