Arts Alive auction to be held May 20 in Cardiff

McKenzie Images

A few of the banners unveiled at the 19th Annual Encinitas Arts Alive Exhibit March 10. The 82 works of art from the exhibit will be up for auction Sunday, May 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the Cardiff Town Center.

A few of the banners unveiled at the 19th Annual Encinitas Arts Alive Exhibit March 10. The 82 works of art from the exhibit will be up for auction Sunday, May 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the Cardiff Town Center. (McKenzie Images)