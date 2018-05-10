Arts Alive auction to be held May 20 in Cardiff

Creativity and legendary local talent are the trademarks of the Arts Alive banner exhibit, which adorns six miles of historic Highway 101 from La Costa Avenue through downtown Encinitas and at Cardiff Town Center. Each of these hand-painted banners, ranging in subject matter from local vistas to mythical creatures, will be up for auction Sunday, May 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the Cardiff Town Center. Each banner is an original work of art created by a local artist and will be on display for the last time during the Live Auction.
For the last 18 years, the Arts Alive program has been Encinitas’ largest annual art installation. The two nonprofits, 101 Artists' Colony and Leucadia 101 Main Street Association, work in conjunction to present this large-scale art event to showcase local talent and provide the community with a fun and affordable way to buy original fine art. Bids begin at $150 and bidding goes up from there, especially once the Live Auction begins.
The 82 works of art have been displayed on lamp posts along Historic Highway 101 in Cardiff, downtown Encinitas and Leucadia since their unveiling in March. Proceeds from the sales are split in half between the artists and their supporting nonprofit.
View each banner online and read the artists’ notes before the Live Auction in the online Auction Guide at 101artistscolony.com or artsaliveencinitas.com. The event will kick off with a reception at 1:30 p.m., followed by the Live Auction, hosted by Auctioneer Rich Houk, starting at 2 p.m. Silent bids can be made by phone to (760) 436-2320 until Friday May 18 at 4 p.m. and again at the event until 1:30 p.m. Bidding can get lively so if you placed a silent bid, come to the Live Auction to protect your bid.
For more information, contact Danny Salzhandler at info@artsalivefoundation.org or visit Leucadia101.com.