Great Halloween Candy Buy Back to benefit troops is Nov. 9

Dr. Curtis Chan is holding his 9th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back. The Candy Buy Back helps local children unload excess Halloween candy for a great cause. The candy is donated to troops overseas and children collect $1 per pound (up to 5 pounds).

Last year’s drive collected 7,389 pounds of candy, 2,946 cards and letters for the troops and 327 Beanie Babies. This year’s Candy Buy Back will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov 9, at Chan’s dental office, 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way, #3, in Del Mar. Children must be present and must have or make a card for the troops in order to receive their cash. Each child will leave with a free toothbrush kit and a bag of prizes.

Come and personally thank a few military heroes who will be present for the event. Also, new this year is a photo opportunity with Miss San Diego County. Anyone can donate leftover candy to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win an iPad mini, a professional teeth whitening and other great prizes. Candy donations will be accepted all week after Halloween. Call 858-481-9090 or visit CurtisChanDDS.com