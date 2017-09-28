Sept. 28: Event briefs

Art San Diego Sept. 28-Oct. 1
Art San Diego, one of the nation’s largest and most respected contemporary art shows, takes place Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is [FUSION]: the merging of artistic mediums, of exhibitors and collectors, and of the countless galleries and artists who come together to showcase their work. The theme informs each of Art San Diego’s special installations, talks and events. Founded in 2009 as the first and only contemporary art show in San Diego, Art San Diego attracts cutting-edge exhibitors and more than 15,000 attendees.
To view the full show schedule, visit art-sandiego.com/show-schedule.
Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo
Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.
Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne
Encinitas Oktoberfest
The 22nd Annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real in Encinitas. This event is free and fun for the entire family. Free parking is available at the Flora Vista Elementary School (1690 Wandering Road) with free shuttle service from the parking lot to the Oktoberfest site.
The event entertainment features authentic German music from The Bluebirds, the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, carnival rides, a street craft faire featuring 200 vendors and more. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com
Free Flight’s ‘All-Stars’ Carnival Fundraiser
Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind exotic bird sanctuary will be having its third annual Carnival Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. This year’s theme will celebrate sports and perseverance. Join the birds for fun games, prizes, a raffle, snacks, and more. Become both an athletic champion and a champion for parrots in need! All are welcome and urged to spread the word. Tickets are priced at $10 (both adults and children ages 3+). Children 2 and under are free. Snacks and drinks will be available for $1/each.
All proceeds benefit Free Flight. Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit freeflightbirds.org
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival
The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival will be held Saturday Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., in the heart of the La Jolla Village, on Girard Ave. Entry is free. The event features a weekend of fine art, delectable wines, craft beers, scrumptious food, and live music.
All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology, and on-site medical care at La Jolla public elementary and middle schools. Visit ljawf.com
Dia del Sol luncheon/fashion show benefit
The Beach & Country Guild’s 48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon, “Moulin Rouge,” will be held at the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The day’s festivities will include a silent and live auction, children’s and adult fashion shows, a gourmet lunch and more.
Proceeds from the event benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego (ucpsd.org). For tickets and more information, visit beachandcountry.org
Taste of RSF
The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will present country pop artist Steven Ybarra during the 5th annual Wine and Food Event on Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Put on by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, the Taste draws hundreds of attendees each year and raises thousands of dollars for charity. Tickets are on sale now at tasteofrsf.org.
Art instruction at Del Mar Library
Del Mar Library hosts a new monthly art class with local artist Sandra Dodd on the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. Come and learn with different mediums and techniques each month. Supplies are provided. Upcoming class dates: Oct. 11, Nov. 14, Dec. 13
The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. Visit sdcl.org.
The Scream Zone returns to Del Mar
This year the Scream Zone runs 24 selected nights at the Del Mar Fairgrounds beginning Sept. 29 and continues through Oct. 31. The event features “four terrifying haunts and other monstrous attractions.” For specific dates, times and more information, visit thescreamzone.com
Memory Cafe to host specialists from Kaizen Brain Center
At the next Memory Cafe meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., specialists from the Kaizen Brain Center will speak about the “Future of Brain Health and Symptom Management for Memory Disorders.” Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, Director & Memory/Cognitive Disorder and Concussion Specialist, Dr. Jennifer Sumner, Neuropsychologist and Cognitive Rehabilitation Specialist, and Dr. Kristoffer Nissinen, Cognitive Neurologist, will be available to answer questions as well.The event will be held at Grace Point Church, 13340 Hayford Way, Room 1B.
Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Turf Bocce Ball tournament
Offering fun with family and friends for the benefit of many good causes, the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club will conduct its 21st Annual Rotary Turf Bocce Ball Tournament and Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. (Visit DMSBbocce.com)
New this year, the tournament will be held on the grass of the Surf Cup Soccer Park, formally known as the Del Mar Polo Fields. Also new this year, the silent auction will be conducted online via BiddingForGood.com.
Tournament proceeds will support many youth and humanitarian programs, both locally and internationally. Since its beginning, the tournament has raised over $550,000 for the benefit of local communities and the world.
CCC Band to present ‘Great American Songs’
The internationally-acclaimed Coastal Communities Concert Band will present a toe-tapping program of “Great American Songs” at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. This musical journey will include selections from jazz, ragtime, blues, film, and theater. Popular vocalist Michael Ruhl will present favorites from Gershwin and Broadway.
Tickets are $20/adult and $15/senior and students. Tickets may be purchased from the band by calling 760-436-6137 or via credit card at cccband.com. Tickets are also available at the California Center for the Arts Escondido at 800-988-4253.
Eighth Annual River Valley Fest Oct. 8
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold its Eighth Annual River Valley Fest, Coast to Crest and Beyond, on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.
Guests will enjoy music performed by crowd favorite Bill Fleming & Friends, hosted wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages during cocktail hour, gourmet dinner buffet and exciting live auction. This year there will be some surprise guests in attendance. All proceeds from this event go toward the Conservancy’s conservation, education and recreating programs.
All proceeds from this event go toward the Conservancy’s conservation, education and recreation programs. For reservations sdrvc.org/rivervalleyfest??
Voices For Children to present ‘The Real Word’ event
Voices for Children will host “The Real Word” event Oct. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. Location: Voices for Children office (The address will be mailed to guests upon registration).
Voices for Children’s “Real Word” is the only speakers panel of its kind in the National CASA Association network. The Real Word is comprised of youth and young adults who currently live or have lived in San Diego County foster care after being abused, neglected, or abandoned by their parents or care givers. At their presentations, The Real Word panelists are open and forthright about their experiences in foster care, such as what it’s like to move from home to home, how it feels to be separated from siblings, and how they coped in the face of adversity.
Registration link: bit.ly/2xshZrJ
Del Mar International Horse Show
The Del Mar International Horse Show returns to Del Mar from Oct. 11- Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders.
The Del Mar International Horse Show is part of the prestigious Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League, hosting one of only seven World Cup Qualifiers on the West Coast of North America. The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Del Mar attracts Olympic veterans and world class athletes, competing head to head for a spot in the World Cup Finals.
Visit jumpdelmar.com
‘Alzheimer’s San Diego presents Memory Loss 101’
Church of the Nativity, Mental Health Ministry is hosting “Alzheimer’s San Diego presents Memory Loss 101” Thursday, Oct. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.
Learn about risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia; Common signs and symptoms of dementia and other forms of memory loss; Resources and support for those with memory loss as well as caregivers.
The event is free and open to the public. Visit alzsd.org or call 858-492-4400.
Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar
Robin Henkel will perform solo blues Thursday, Oct 5, Zel’s Del Mar, 7-10 p.m.
Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar (858) 755-0076.
‘Civic Engagement’ at AAUW event
Mary Thompson and Martha Cox, well-known League of Women Voters presenters on civil discourse, will discuss Civic Engagement at the October meeting of the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia branch, on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. This may be one of the most valuable talks you attend this year as we all strive to discuss issues in a nonpartisan, civil manner with others of differing beliefs. The public is welcome to attend this free discussion held at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitis.
Visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or meetup.com/aauwdml
‘Of Mice and Men’ coming to North Coast Rep
For its second play of Season 36, North Coast Rep in Solana Beach is reviving John Steinbeck’s classic drama novella-turned play, Of Mice and Men. The play electrified the opening night audience at the Music Box Theatre in 1937. Now, 80 years later, the story of these two iconic figures, Lenny and George, continues to be part of the country’s collective imagination — a tale of friendship in a world of solitude that is sustained by illusory dreams.
Of Mice and Men previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 18. Opening Night is Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 12. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Oct. 27, with the cast and artistic director.
Visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
Restaurants raise funds for breast cancer services
Susan G. Komen San Diego (Komen San Diego), the County’s largest funder of free breast cancer services and support, will hold its Fifth Annual Dine Out for the Cure on Thursday, Oct. 12. The community fundraiser will take place at numerous restaurants, bakeries, and coffeehouses across San Diego County. Each restaurant will donate 10 to 25 percent of their sales to support breast health education, breast cancer research, free mammograms, transportation, financial assistance and more. Komen San Diego hopes to raise $35,000 this year, which would equate to providing 105,000 warm meals delivered to local breast cancer patients and their families.
Visit komensandiego.org/dineout to see a full list of participating restaurants.