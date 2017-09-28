Sept. 28: Event briefs

Art San Diego Sept. 28-Oct. 1

Art San Diego, one of the nation’s largest and most respected contemporary art shows, takes place Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is [FUSION]: the merging of artistic mediums, of exhibitors and collectors, and of the countless galleries and artists who come together to showcase their work. The theme informs each of Art San Diego’s special installations, talks and events. Founded in 2009 as the first and only contemporary art show in San Diego, Art San Diego attracts cutting-edge exhibitors and more than 15,000 attendees.

To view the full show schedule, visit art-sandiego.com/show-schedule.

Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo

Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.

Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne

Encinitas Oktoberfest

The 22nd Annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real in Encinitas. This event is free and fun for the entire family. Free parking is available at the Flora Vista Elementary School (1690 Wandering Road) with free shuttle service from the parking lot to the Oktoberfest site.

The event entertainment features authentic German music from The Bluebirds, the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, carnival rides, a street craft faire featuring 200 vendors and more. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com

Free Flight’s ‘All-Stars’ Carnival Fundraiser

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind exotic bird sanctuary will be having its third annual Carnival Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. This year’s theme will celebrate sports and perseverance. Join the birds for fun games, prizes, a raffle, snacks, and more. Become both an athletic champion and a champion for parrots in need! All are welcome and urged to spread the word. Tickets are priced at $10 (both adults and children ages 3+). Children 2 and under are free. Snacks and drinks will be available for $1/each.

All proceeds benefit Free Flight. Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit freeflightbirds.org

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival will be held Saturday Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., in the heart of the La Jolla Village, on Girard Ave. Entry is free. The event features a weekend of fine art, delectable wines, craft beers, scrumptious food, and live music.

All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology, and on-site medical care at La Jolla public elementary and middle schools. Visit ljawf.com

Dia del Sol luncheon/fashion show benefit

The Beach & Country Guild’s 48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon, “Moulin Rouge,” will be held at the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The day’s festivities will include a silent and live auction, children’s and adult fashion shows, a gourmet lunch and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego (ucpsd.org). For tickets and more information, visit beachandcountry.org

Taste of RSF

The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will present country pop artist Steven Ybarra during the 5th annual Wine and Food Event on Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Put on by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, the Taste draws hundreds of attendees each year and raises thousands of dollars for charity. Tickets are on sale now at tasteofrsf.org.

Art instruction at Del Mar Library

Del Mar Library hosts a new monthly art class with local artist Sandra Dodd on the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. Come and learn with different mediums and techniques each month. Supplies are provided. Upcoming class dates: Oct. 11, Nov. 14, Dec. 13

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. Visit sdcl.org.

The Scream Zone returns to Del Mar

This year the Scream Zone runs 24 selected nights at the Del Mar Fairgrounds beginning Sept. 29 and continues through Oct. 31. The event features “four terrifying haunts and other monstrous attractions.” For specific dates, times and more information, visit thescreamzone.com

Memory Cafe to host specialists from Kaizen Brain Center

At the next Memory Cafe meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., specialists from the Kaizen Brain Center will speak about the “Future of Brain Health and Symptom Management for Memory Disorders.” Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, Director & Memory/Cognitive Disorder and Concussion Specialist, Dr. Jennifer Sumner, Neuropsychologist and Cognitive Rehabilitation Specialist, and Dr. Kristoffer Nissinen, Cognitive Neurologist, will be available to answer questions as well.The event will be held at Grace Point Church, 13340 Hayford Way, Room 1B.

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Turf Bocce Ball tournament

Offering fun with family and friends for the benefit of many good causes, the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club will conduct its 21st Annual Rotary Turf Bocce Ball Tournament and Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. (Visit DMSBbocce.com)

New this year, the tournament will be held on the grass of the Surf Cup Soccer Park, formally known as the Del Mar Polo Fields. Also new this year, the silent auction will be conducted online via BiddingForGood.com.