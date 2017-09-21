San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Sept. 24

The 13th annual San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 1 with a feast for the senses at 180 participating restaurants. This foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego.

For one week only, more than 180 participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person. The restaurants span the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the North, and touch on all cuisine types and cravings. Reconnect with your friends and family over scrumptious courses and good conversation.

Tickets are not necessary for this week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended. San Diego Restaurant Week is brought to you by the non-profit San Diego Chapter of the California Restaurant Association. Visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com for more information, including a list of participating restaurants, or to make reservations in advance.

