Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary announces 21st Annual Turf Bocce Ball Tournament And Fundraiser

Offering fun with family and friends for the benefit of many good causes, the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club will conduct its 21st Annual Rotary Turf Bocce Ball Tournament and Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 8 (see DMSBbocce.com).

New this year, the tournament will be held on the grass of the Surf Cup Soccer Park, formally known as the Del Mar Polo Fields. Also new this year, the silent auction will be conducted online via BiddingForGood.com.

Tournament proceeds will support many youth and humanitarian programs, both locally and internationally. Since its beginning, the tournament has raised over $550,000 for the benefit of our communities and the world.

The two major beneficiaries again this year will be Just in Time for Foster Youth and Reality Changers.

Just in Time for Foster Youth provides transitioning foster youth with guidance and support along their paths to independence as adults. Reality Changers provides youth from disadvantaged backgrounds with the support and training to become first-generation college students. These are only two of the many nonprofit organizations and programs supported by both by bocce tournament proceeds and the direct personal help from Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians.

To sponsor one or more teams in the tournament or donate to the silent auction, please see DMSBbocce.com/sponsorship. For questions about sponsorships, contact Vicky Mallett via Vicky@DMSBrotary.com or (858) 245-7968. For auction items, contact Kevin Ehlinger Wilde at (320) 266-6668.

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club is a leadership organization made up of local business, professional, and civic leaders, and others with a heart for service.