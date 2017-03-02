Richard Lederer to speak on ‘Fascinating Facts About Our Presidents’ March 10 in Solana Beach

On Friday, March 10, the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will present an evening with Richard Lederer. His presentation will be “Fascinating Facts About Our Presidents.” The program will begin at 5 p.m. at the Community Center at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach.

Lederer is the author of more than 40 books about language, history and humor, including his best-selling Anguished English series and his current books, “Amazing Words,” “Lederer on Language” and “Presidential Trivia.” Lederer’s column “Lederer on Language” appears weekly in The San Diego Union-Tribune, and he is a founding co-host of “A Way with Words” on KPBS Public Radio. He has been named International Punster of the Year and Toastmasters International’s Golden Gavel Award winner.