San Dieguito Union High School District seeks community input on superintendent search

The governing board of San Dieguito Union High School District has initiated a search for a new superintendent. Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates has been selected as the firm to conduct the search and advise the board through the process.

Community input about the desired characteristics to be used in recruiting and selecting a superintendent will be gathered through an online survey available to parents and the community on the district’s website www.sduhsd.net beginning July 2, 2018, and ending on July 31, 2018, at 4 p.m.

In addition, two open forums will be held as follows: Monday, July 2, at 6 p.m. at San Dieguito High School Academy Learning Commons/ Media Center, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, 92024; and Canyon Crest Academy Learning Commons/Media Center, 5951 Village Center Loop, San Diego, 92130.