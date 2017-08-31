Aug. 31: Event briefs

Taste of Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present The Taste of Del Mar Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. The village of Del Mar celebrates the culinary flavors and local libations that make the Del Mar Village so unique. Attendees are invited to savor tastes from more than 25 local and award-winning restaurants as well as sips from 15 craft brewers, local vintners and makers of distilled spirits all while enjoying live music throughout the Village.

For a complete list of participants and vendors or to purchase tickets go to visit delmarvillage.com/tasteofdelmar2017

Memory Cafe to host guest speaker

On Friday, Sept. 8, Memory Cafe will welcome guest speaker Dr. K.B. Lim, who will discuss nutrition and take questions. The free Memory Cafe is a social gathering for friends and family to come “perk” up their memory as attendees reminisce, share stories, games, songs and laughs. Refreshments and coffee served. Held monthly on second and fourth Fridays, 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 13340 Hayford Way, Room 1B, Carmel Valley. For questions, contact Michelle Mullen at 972-342-9727 or mmullen@glenner.org.

SB Civic and Historical Society BBQ

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will open the 2017 season of evening meetings with its traditional September barbecue. The barbecue will be held at the Fletcher Cove Community Center on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and checks can be made payable to the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society. Please write as a memo on the check: September Barbecue. Checks can be sent to SBC&HS, P.O. Box 504, Solana Beach, Ca. 92075. Catering will be provided by Brett’s BBQ. Please join the Historical Society for an evening of friendship and delicious food. New members and friends are always welcome.

Expert to speak on ‘Housing Market Trends’

San Diego County Building Industry Association (BIA) Sales and Marketing Council will host “50 Minute Clinic” Sept. 7 from 8:10 a.m.-9 a.m. “Housing Market Trends” will be the topic presented by Peter Dennehy, senior vice president, Advisory for Meyers Research, LLC.

Stay up to speed on the changing San Diego housing market trends during this power-packed clinic. Get insights from a pro with over 25 years of experience analyzing real estate developments for developers, financial institutions and public agencies throughout the United States. Dennehy focuses on rental and for-sale residential projects, mixed-use urban infill developments, master planned communities and portfolio analysis. Reserve your seat at: bit.ly/50minuteclinicsept

Arrive earlier to enjoy breakfast and network. Location: SD BIA office: 9201 Spectrum Center Blvd., #110, San Diego, CA 92123

Women’s History Theater Festival

Join the Women’s Museum of California and American History Theater for three weekends of plays celebrating extraordinary women in politics and entertainment, Sept. 16 – Oct. 30. The plays this year include an interactive one women show about First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, a musical review of women from the Golden Age of Hollywood, and Golda’s Balcony, the longest-running one-woman show in Broadway history.

The Women’s History Theater Festival is an annual event that takes place at the Women’s Museum in Liberty Station. Tickets can be purchased at womensmueumca.org

Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo

Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.

Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne

Neil Simon classic at NC Rep

North Coast Rep will begin Season 36 with one of Neil Simon’s enduring comedic masterpieces, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.” Barney Cashman, middle-aged, overworked, and with no experience in covert maneuvers, is bored with his bland, “nice” life. He is anxiously trying to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late. His bungled attempts at seduction will leave audiences howling with laughter. Last season’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor by Simon was a smash sellout, so playgoers are advised to order tickets early. “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” previews begin Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Opening Night is Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Sept. 15, with the cast and artistic director. The show runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Botanic Garden in the Gala

Join hundreds of local business leaders, supporters and guests for San Diego Botanic Garden’s 18th annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5-10 p.m. This year’s theme is A Night in Nature and the event will celebrate Paul Ecke, Jr. Award honorees Ann Hunter-Welborn and David Welborn.

For more information about Gala in the Garden, visit SDBGarden.org/gala.

‘A Tribute to Big Band Vocalists’

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band will present six talented vocalists to sing tunes Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. that where made popular by great singers of the big band era. The vocalists will include: Ruby Presnell, The Evans Brothers, Tom and Rick, Draeh Jirnae, Michael Ruhl, and Leonard Tucker, Jr. Songs like, Blue Skies, Old Black Magic, It Had to Be You , All of Me and many more. The Coastal Cities Jazz Band has become one of the most popular big bands in San Diego and has presented several outstanding guest musicians over the past few years.