Summer Twilight Concerts return to Del Mar June 20

Everyone knows that summer has arrived in Del Mar with the return of the Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series. This year, the Foundation has scheduled five concerts, all of which will be held at Powerhouse Park. The season kicks off on Tuesday, June 20, with Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main event at 7 p.m.

“This might be the strongest line-up we’ve ever had,” said T. Pat Stubbs, chair of the Foundation’s Twilight Concert Committee. “We kick things off with Sully and the Blue Eyed Soul Band, followed by DSB – The Next Best Thing To Journey; The Ultimate Stones; The Mighty Untouchables; and The Sensation Show Band. And, of course, we’ll continue to have great local opening acts at every concert as well, thanks to our long-time partner Zel’s Del Mar.”

The Twilight Concerts have a long tradition in Del Mar, going back to the roots of the Foundation itself in 1983. The shows have grown incredibly in popularity, thanks in large part to the support of local sponsors. As Stubbs remarked, “We couldn’t put on these shows without our sponsors, all of whom are local businesses doing their best for Del Mar. We are particularly grateful to our new title sponsor, The Del Mar Plaza and the Brutten family, as well as our major sponsors: The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, and Gelson’s Market.” In fact, at all San Diego locations, (Del Mar, La Costa/Carlsbad and Pacific Beach), Gelson’s is offering a $5 off voucher with any purchase of $25 or more good at your next purchase. Visit the Gelson’s front desk and mention code Twilight and receive your discount voucher. (Limit one per customer. Some restrictions may apply, see coupon for details). You can also order a gourmet beach box from one of the Del Mar Plaza restaurants to take with you and park your car at the plaza for free. Order online at delmarplaza.com/twilight-series. Other sponsors include Jake’s Del Mar, Poseidon Restaurant, Jelley Real Estate, Marrokal Construction, LAZ Parking, and D’Arcy Capital. “We hope everyone will support our sponsors,” continued Stubbs, “just as they’ve supported the Foundation’s efforts to make Del Mar a great place to live and play.”

Stubbs also expressed his gratitude to Del Mar’s Public Works and Community Services departments for all of their help in making the concerts happen. “We have the best people in the world in Del Mar making sure that these concerts are safe and fun for the entire family. The Foundation is grateful for everything the City does to support this unique series.”

Future concert dates are July 11, Aug. 8, Aug. 22, and Sept. 10. All shows begin with Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., except for the September concert, which begins at 4 p.m.. For more information, follow the Foundation on Facebook (@DelMarFoundation), Twitter (@DelMarFound), or go to its website at delmarfoundation.org.