Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a San Diego nonprofit, held its 25th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic March 5-6 at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar and Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The event was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for his role in “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

This event will benefit the nonprofit’s mission to transform the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease through the gift of reconstructive surgery and related healthcare services. Visit freshstart.org.