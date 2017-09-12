Fresh Brothers to donate percentage of orders Sept. 12, 19 to hurricane flood relief

Fast, casual pizza concept Fresh Brothers will donate 20 percent of its food and beverage sales today, Sept. 12, from all of its stores to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. On the following Tuesday, Sept. 19, Fresh Brothers will also donate 20 percent of its sales from all stores to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida.

With 19 stores in Southern California, the nearest Fresh Brothers may be 1,500 miles from Houston and more than 2,500 miles from Miami, but the community-focused restaurant wants to do its part toward helping victims affected by both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

“We are a family business helping families across the country whose lives have been affected by these devastating hurricanes,” said Adam Goldberg, founder and CEO of Fresh Brothers. “My wife Debbie and I started this company as a way to give back to our local communities. When the hurricanes hit, it was a no brainer to use our local Fresh Brothers stores to assist in hurricane relief efforts.”

Established by Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, the philanthropic fund is designed to support the flood relief and reconstruction efforts in Houston.

The American Red Cross provides shelters for those displaced by Hurricane Irma and has thousands of volunteers on the ground in Florida.

To contribute, customers can place an order by phone or online at FreshBrothers.com for delivery or pick-up, or dine-in at any Fresh Brothers in Southern California on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 from open to close (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and 20 percent of every order will be donated to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and American Red Cross, respectively. Go to FreshBrothers.com to find the nearest Fresh Brothers store.

Fresh Brothers is located at 5950 Village Way, Carmel Valley, 92130 next to The Baked Bear. For more information visit freshbrothers.com or call (858) 252-7000.