Beth Sirull named new President and CEO of Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego

The board of the Jewish Community Foundation (JCF) of San Diego has announced the appointment of Beth Sirull as the new President and CEO, and holder of the Miriam and Jerome Katzin Presidential Chair. Sirull most recently served as President and CEO of Pacific Community Ventures, a combined for-profit/nonprofit organization based in San Francisco dedicated to creating jobs in low-income communities.

“Over her 30-year career, Beth has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, bringing energy and innovative ideas to each of her roles,” Board of Directors Chair Sydney Selati said. “We are confident she will provide the strategic vision and tools needed to continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve already built.”

Active in her Jewish community, Sirull served as Chair of the Board of the Jewish Community Center of the East Bay and on the Boards of the Tzedek Economic Development Fund and her temple sisterhood. She is a published author and an accomplished public speaker.

Sirull received the 2015 James Irvine Foundation California Leadership Award, recognizing Californians who are advancing innovative, proven and replicable solutions to critical issues facing the state. She was named to Forbes’ list of 30 Top Social Entrepreneurs in 2012 and to the San Francisco Business Times’ list of Most Influential Women in Business in 2013.

“We know Beth is the catalyst we need to build on our amazing growth.” said Dr. Andrew Viterbi, board member and chairman of the CEO search committee. “Importantly, Beth will lead a strong, dedicated and experienced team. In her role, she will continue to deliver innovative products and services that will engage and serve donors and strengthen our community.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego at such an exciting time” said Sirull. “Celebrating our 50th anniversary will provide a platform for the future, with opportunities for donors and organizations to engage and collaborate with our staff and programs throughout the year. This will be an exciting and impactful year and I look forward to introducing myself to the San Diego community.”

The board also announced that Jeremy Pearl will serve as the Foundation’s Executive Vice President. In this expanded capacity, Pearl will continue to serve as the Foundation’s Chief Financial Officer. “We would like to recognize Jeremy for his leadership as the Acting President and CEO over the past year as he worked to help forge new community partnerships, serve our donors and grow assets under management, said Sydney Selati.

