Del Mar residents named 'Philanthropists of the Year' by Center for Community Solutions

On Friday, April 7, The Patricia & Christopher Weil Family Foundation was honored as the Philanthropists of the Year at the Center for Community Solutions 18th Annual Tea & Tonic. The Center for Community Solutions saluted the Weil family for their longstanding support and for lifting the lives of women, children, and families who have been affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

In 1999, Chris and Pat Weil, along with their three adult children – Matthew, Kit-Victoria, and Caitlin (all family members are residents of Del Mar/Carmel Valley) – formed the Patricia & Christopher Weil Family Foundation with the primary aim of promoting educational opportunities for children living in San Diego’s underserved communities. Chris and Pat were the first in their families to graduate from college, and the transformative effect college had on their lives inspired their family to devote time and philanthropic resources to ongoing sponsorship and management of a college scholarship program for students at San Diego-based institutions: The Preuss School UCSD, Gompers Preparatory Academy, Barrio Logan College Institute, and Borrego Springs High School. To complement their scholarship work, the Weils seek out and support other organizations working to improve the lives of children in San Diego. Among those is Center for Community Solutions.

Center for Community Solutions holds the Tea & Tonic each year during April in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The event honors survivors of relationship and sexual violence. 1 in 4 women will be a victim of sexual assault in their lifetime. Ending sexual violence requires a village and CCS works tirelessly with its supporters on one goal – to end the cycle of violence.

Visit www.weilfamilyfoundation.org and www.ccssd.org.