Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary to present ‘Hats Off to Children’ spring fashion show

The members of the Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary are crafting up Alice in Wonderland-themed centerpieces in preparation for Hats Off to Children, to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Dolce Restaurant at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Tickets are flying out the door, so get your tickets today at www.rchadelmar.org for this very important date chaired by Denise Stein.

Ladies will gather from near and far for this premier North County luncheon with the first spring fashion show of the season hosted by TRE Boutique.

The theme for the first Hats Off to Children was revolved around finding the perfect hat for Opening Day of the Races. This year, hats and fascinators designed by Jennifer Buckley will be available for purchase with a percentage of sales being donated back.

Net proceeds from the event benefit Child Life Services at Rady Children’s Hospital. Specialists help patients understand and cope with their hospital experience; with services ranging from psychological preparation for a hospital stay, emotional support and coping techniques and school visits to promote classmates’ understanding of illness and healthcare. These vital programs are proven to be an invaluable aspect of treating the whole child, however, they are not covered by insurance. With philanthropic support, these services offer exceptional care to patients in a holistic environment.

Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to support children through advocacy, community awareness, and fundraising. For more information on the Del Mar Unit or other events, log on to www.rchadelmar.org