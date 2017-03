A Grand Opening event took place March 4 in Del Mar for Elixir, which serves local and organic juice and food. The event included a ribbon-cutting, free food and beverage samples and music. Elixir serves fresh juice, smoothies, cold brew coffee, paninis, salads, bowls, fresh baked food, gluten-free goods and more. Visit elixirdelmar.com, 858-793-4663. Location: 1446 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.