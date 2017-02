Shiva Vishnu Temple (a nonprofit organization) presented the “2nd Annual Winter Mela” on Feb. 12 at Ocean Air Park in Carmel Valley. The event featured booths offering henna, ethnic wear, ethnic gifts and jewelry, as well as music, dance, obstacle course, face painting, balloon sculpture, carnival games and yoga. Unique this year were the Spelling bee and Rangoli competitions. One-hundred percent of proceeds go to Shiva Vishnu Temple.