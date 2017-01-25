The fifth annual Ashley Falls Soaring Soirée was held Jan. 21 at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar. This community-building event, attended by parents, staff and teachers, was designed to showcase the auction that benefits Ashley Falls PTA’s campaign for flexible furniture in classrooms, as well as the school’s PTA programs, which include: Reflections, Kid Power, Classroom Mini Grants, Study Buddies, Family Nights, Dads’ Club, Principal’s Coffees, Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, and more.