Canyon Crest Academy Foundation presents 'Rendezvous in Paris'

Tony-nominated Broadway actress Susan Egan headlined the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation’s Rendezvous in Paris Gala Feb. 25. Egan, Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and the longest-running Millie in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” was accompanied by 50 talented CCA students in the event's show. Students auditioned to perform with Egan, who also directed and produced the show. The event also included a dinner, live auction and VIP After-Party at Dolce at the Village in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to "enrich the experience of every student every day."