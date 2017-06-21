Experience luxury apartment living in Altura Carmel Valley

Altura Carmel Valley, built into the hillside of Carmel Valley off Carmel Creek Road, is setting the new standard for luxury rental living.

“Luxury apartments are a lifestyle and one you choose if you’re looking for something that has a home feel with upgrades and a huge kitchen, but still has all of the services and amenities we provide,” said Karina Roman, Altura’s sales and operations manager. “Moving is such a life event. People who are moving are always looking for a new start and they’re looking for quality.”

Altura is nestled into the hillside in Carmel Valley.

Altura began leasing in May and residents have already happily moved into the completed side of the community. When fully completed by December, there will be 181 total units spread out among three-level Italian villa-style buildings nestled on the green hill.

Altura features brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments starting at $2,800 a month, as well as three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhomes, which have their own garages.

One thing that sets the property apart is its “stunning” views. Some of the units will look out onto a “gorgeous and tranquil” courtyard while others can see out to the ocean. One unit on the third floor leased the same day Altura opened as the leasers were awestruck by the view — residents will get amazing views of the canyon and Carmel Valley’s open space.

“You feel like an eagle,” Roman said of the soaring unobstructed view.

Inside the apartments, all of the finishes are standard, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchens all feature a five-burner gas stove and each unit has a full-size, front-loading washer and dryer. The bedrooms all have large walk-in closets and residents have the option to pick from a palette of accent wall colors for the bedrooms.

Layouts throughout the project cater to people’s different needs — some feature more of a “great room” style, while others have a more traditional dining room space.

“It’s very unique with how we’ve used the square footage. There’s a lot of usable space, you’re not losing square footage to a hallway,” Roman said.

The spacious Altura is loaded with amenities for residents, including two resort-style pools with cabanas, 10 outdoor barbecues and grills in the courtyard.

One of two resort-style pools at Altura Carmel Valley.

There will be a fully-equipped fitness center with a spin and yoga room, as well as a sports simulator and a bike repair shop. The pet-friendly community features a dog park with a pet spa and local trails are easily accessible nearly out the front door.

Altura plans to build community by offering residents many events such as Super Bowl and holiday parties, sushi-making classes and succulent workshops in its private clubhouse, also available for residents to rent for events.

“I do nothing but new construction and this is probably my favorite property because of the curves and edges used on the architecture outside and the contemporary feel on the inside,” Roman said.

Schedule a tour because, as Roman said, hearing the pricing alone doesn’t do the property justice.

“Come in and see what we have to offer,” Roman said.

For more details, call (858) 299-4233 or visit alturacarmelvalley.com. Address: 11921 Carmel Creek Road.

