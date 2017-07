Boy Scout Jason Bhalla, a member of Del Mar Troop 713, is a 2nd Class rank who participated in the opening ceremonies at the Del Mar 4th of July Parade at Powerhouse Park. He was involved with the Pledge of Allegiance, Star Spangled Banner national anthem (on stage), and helped lead the younger Cub Scouts in the bike parade. Jason has also been involved with many Boy Scout community activities, including representing his troop on Memorial Day to honor the U.S. military, past and present.