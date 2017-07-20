Circle Of Life 100 12th Annual Distinguished Achievement awards celebration will honor volunteer leaders

Volunteer leaders involved in the campaign that raised $60 million for the expansion of Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas will be honored at the Circle of Life 100 12th annual Distinguished Achievement Awards, Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Circle of Life 100 event will mark the completion of the eight-year campaign for Scripps Encinitas. Funds raised helped build the Leichtag Foundation Critical Care Pavilion, including a new 36-bed emergency department. Other funded projects included six state-of-the-art operating rooms (two new, four redesigned and upgraded); new pre-operative care unit and post-anesthesia Unit (PACU); a “Healing Arts” collection and soon- to-be-built new endoscopy suites.

Circle of Life 100 is a service organization that advocates for health education and philanthropy in support of Scripps Encinitas.

The volunteer leaders to be honored are Paul Ecke III and Kevin Crawford, Kitchen Cabinet; Ruby Edman, Community Advisory Board; Janice Riggins, Circle of Life 100; Nina Eaton, Healing Arts Collection; Scripps Drs. Michael Lobatz, Randall Goskowicz, and Eric Lovell, Physician Champions; and the La Costa Glen Retirement Community, LC Glen Volunteer Committee. Each will be recognized in a video that will also cover the hospital’s history and highlights of the Campaign for Scripps Encinitas.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Del Mar Country Club, 6001 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, please call 760-633-7722 or email RSVPenc@scripps

health.org