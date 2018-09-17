Community Resource Center welcomes new executive director

John Van Cleef Courtesy

Community Resource Center recently announced that John Van Cleef is the organization’s new executive director. Van Cleef will lead Community Resource Center’s efforts to fight hunger, homelessness and domestic violence in North County San Diego. Van Cleef began his position at CRC on Sept. 17.

“All of us at Community Resource Center are thrilled to welcome John Van Cleef to the team,” said Katrina Dodson, president of the CRC board. “John’s passion for community service, coupled with extensive experience leading nonprofit organizations, make him well positioned to lead CRC. As we near our 40th year of service in 2019, we look forward to having John’s strong leadership to guide us forward.”

Van Cleef has more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership positions at a diverse range of human service organizations, including Palomar Health, YMCA of San Diego County and The Salvation Army. He spearheaded highly-successful capital, endowment and major giving campaigns during his nonprofit career. Previously, Van Cleef served in the United States Army.

“I’m particularly excited about joining the Community Resource Center because for nearly 40 years it represents the best this community has to offer its neighbors – self-giving, tireless compassion for others in need,” Van Cleef said.

Van Cleef holds a BA in management and organizational leadership from George Fox University and an MA in theology from Fuller Theological Seminary,