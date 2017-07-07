San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy receives $6,300 in grants for Watershed Explorers Experiences Program

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has received a $5,000 Environmental Champions grant from SDG&E, and a $1,300 grant from the Solana Beach Fund at the Coastal Community Foundation to enable the Conservancy to present nature-based experiences for visitors of all ages through the Watershed Explorers Experience program.

“The Solana Beach Fund at Coastal Community Foundation is pleased to support the Watershed Explorers Experiences program which offers youths and their families opportunities to get outdoors, exercise and thrive as well as learn about the importance of the environment and their role as stewards in the future,” stated Laura Fleming, Foundation Program Officer.

The programs include kayaking and hiking on Lake Hodges and presentations at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom that include raptors, reptiles and the seashore discovery.

“SDG&E is firmly committed to improving quality of life in the communities that we serve by collaborating with organizations that address community needs in the area of environmental stewardship,” said Morgan Justice-Black, SDG&E community relations manager.

SDRVC is partnering with other San Diego County nonprofit organizations for the Watershed Explorers Experiences Program, including (to date) Outdoor Outreach, Living Coast Discovery Center, Sky Hunters and Ms. Smarty Plants from the Water Conservation Garden.

Trish Boaz, SDRVC executive director, said, “These programs are great for kids of all ages as well as the grown-ups in their families. Everyone will want to come back for more.” For more information: www.sdrvc.org