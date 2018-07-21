Outstanding senior citizens recognized in Encinitas

The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission and Encinitas Rotary Club recently presented the “Senior Citizen of the Year Award” to Judy Thum and “Service to Seniors Award” to Pam Walker.

The award recognizes community members who have selflessly contributed to Encinitas as a senior citizen role model or as an advocate for senior citizens.

Thum has served as a leader, educator and volunteer in Encinitas for more than 40 years with groups such as the Coastal Communities Concert Band of which she was one of the founders, Encinitas Library, City of Encinitas Arts Commission, League of Women Voters and several book clubs.

Walker is a descendant of the original founders of Encinitas. Her great great grandfather built the 1883 school house, where she volunteers much of the time. She has volunteered with “Meals on Wheels,” the Encinitas Historical Society and San Dieguito Heritage Museum. Walker also drives elderly residents to appointments.

--Linda McIntosh is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune